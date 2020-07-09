Catt Sadler Lets off Some Steam in Instagram Bikini Snaps

Catt Sadler may be headed home, but the former E! anchor is sure to be reminiscing about her recent vacation for quite a while.

Sadler recently visited Tulum, Mexico for her brother’s wedding, and the 43-year-old spent her time soaking up the sun on some seriously gorgeous beaches.

Naturally, she shared several photos on Instagram, including a few shots of herself taking in some rays in a series of bikinis.

One shot sees the television personality standing in front of the water in a green swimsuit and sunglasses, looking into the distance as a wave rolls behind her.

“Sunny Windy Lazy M O N D A Y,” she captioned the moment.

Another features Sadler sitting on some driftwood in the sand in a velvet two-piece swimsuit, one hand to her head as she looks up.

“Ok. Putting my clothes back on now and heading back to LA,” she wrote.

In addition to sunbathing, Sadler also did a bit of sightseeing, writing on Instagram that she had toured Pablo Escobar’s home.

“You may recall I was obsessed with Narcos on @netflix when it came out,” she shared. “Beyond. We toured Pablo Escobar’s home in Tulum this morning. Original art and more. I think people were murdered here. I could be wrong. ANYWAY eerie yet cool and disturbing all in one spot.”

Sadler — who recently made headlines for leaving her job at E! after discovering that her co-host Jason Kennedy was allegedly making nearly double her salary — took a stand against the network once again after a former producer there claimed that she was fired for airing footage of celebrities supporting Sadler during the network’s Golden Globes telecast this year.

“It’s disappointing that any network would order the censorship of opinions,” Sadler told Variety. “But it’s particularly disturbing in this case because we are at a cultural tipping point where women feel more and more comfortable being vocal about issues like pay equality and sexual misconduct. To shut down those conversations is to stifle progress.”

Freelance producer Aileen Gram-Moreno had filed a complaint against E! with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming that she was fired for airing a pre-taped interview between actress Eva Longoria and E! host Ryan Seacrest in which Longoria criticized the network’s treatment of Sadler.

E! claimed that Gram-Moreno, who worked on E!’s red carpet telecasts for 12 years, was fired due to a long-term performance issue.

