Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts Rare Photo Side-By-Side With 102-Year-Old Kirk Douglas

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas happen to share the same birthday — September 25th. The night before their joint big day, Zeta-Jones took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare photo of herself with Michael’s 102-year-old father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas. She captioned the image, “Last night dinner with Pappy.”

Kirk is rarely seen in the public eye now, so the photo was a nice surprise for fans of the Douglas family. He had a long career in Hollywood, and is perhaps best known for his roles in Stanley Kubrick’s films Paths of Glory and Spartacus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just days before Zeta-Jones’ post, Michael shared a side-by-side with Kirk of his own, although his was from 1969. It shows the father and son duo together on the set of the 1969 film Hail, Hero!

Zeta-Jones and Douglas kicked off their birthday week by attending Sunday night’s Emmy awards together. Douglas was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for the role of Sandy Kominsky in Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

On their birthday Wednesday, Douglas posted a photo on Instagram of the couple playing golf together. “Golfing with myon the big birthday!” he wrote. Fans used the comments section to send well-wishes to them both.

Earlier in the day, Douglas posted another photo of him and Zeta-Jones. This one was from their wedding day at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000. “Happy Birthday my darling! I love you so much and I cannot wait to celebrate our special day together!,” Douglas wrote.

This isn’t the first time photos shared by the couple have sent fans into a frenzy. Last month, Douglas posted a rare image of himself with his 19-year-old son Dylan. And back in July, Zeta-Jones posted a selfie with Douglas that had fans lighting the comments section up.

Zeta-Jones, 50, and Douglas, 75, first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They have two children together.