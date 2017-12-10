Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Kirk Douglas’ 101st Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Kirk Douglas celebrated his 101st birthday on Dec. 9, and his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones provided her annual birthday message to the Hollywood icon.

101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

“101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart,” the Oscar-winner wrote on Instagram. She included a photo of Douglas sitting on her lap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zeta-Jones also posted a photo of herself replicating a pose Douglas made in a 1957 photo in Cannes.

“The Kirk and I” both in Cannes. Him circa 1957, me with him in 2017. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Fans of the the iconic Spartacus actor can get the best updates on his health by following Zeta-Jones, who frequently posts photos of her father-in-law. She’s married to his son, Oscar-winner Michael Douglas.

Last month, Zeta-Jones posted a photo of Douglas and his wife, Anne, who is 98. The Chicago actress received the 2017 Anne Douglas Award at the annual Legacy of Vision Gala.

Last night was an amazing and memorable night, where I was honored with the Anne Douglas Award at the Vision of Legacy Gala. So lovely to be with our family for such an important evening on behalf of the Los Angeles Mission! #lamission A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:01am PST

The 48-year-old Zeta-Jones and the 73-year-old Michael Douglas married in 2000 and have two children, Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta. They separated in 2013, but reconciled in 2015.

Photo: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta-Jones