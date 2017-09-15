‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Signs Record Deal With Major Label

The “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is ready to move on from being an Internet sensation to becoming a hip-hop star.

The 14-year-old is joining the ranks of Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Wiz Khalifa by signing a record deal with Atlantic Records, according to TMZ.

She inked her contract under rap name, “Bhad Bhabie,” and the multiple-album deal is reportedly worth millions.

After dropping her first single, “These Heaux,” Bregoli was met with unexpected success. She became the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77 and the tune already has 21 million views. On Spotify, the song reached the No. 2 spot on the viral top 50 list, right below Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip from Bregoli’s music video shoot below.

Warning: the video contains explicit language.

The teen, who skyrocketed to stardom after appearing on Dr. Phil, believes it’s a good omen for her future in the music industry to already be mentioned in the same sentence as Swift on Spotify.

“[Swift’s] someone who’s been well-known for a long time and I’m someone who’s just getting into the music game, and it’s kinda crazy how I can just be one below her,” she said while speaking with TMZ.

In case you haven’t heard it yet, Bregoli’s debut single is a track in which she disses other females. One person that Bregoli seems to target in the song is Kylie Jenner.

The “These Heaux” music video shows a faux Jenner getting lip fillers and butt injections. In the song, Bregoli says that the Life of Kylie star “[feeds] off attention.”

“These hoes be lackin’, see me in back and … they talk all this sh*t but don’t say it in person,” Bregoli raps. “Water, water drippin’, come take a peek … you in a trailer h*, b**ch you can’t compete.”

Check out a clip of the music video for “These Heaux” here.

