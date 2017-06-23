Is This 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli’s New Fling?

Well, how bout dat??

According to XXL Mag, it looks as though the infamous Danielle Bregoli, better known as the 'Cash Me Ousside' girl, may have found herself a new fling.

Fresh out of prison, after being incarcerated for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 17-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy seems to be infatuated with Bregoli.

The two teens allegedly posted now-deleted photos together on their Instagram accounts. Bregoli's post mentioned that they both have a love for chasing money, while YoungBoy's said that his new girl didn't have anything to worry about now that she's with him.

The rapper reportedly commented on Bregoli's post about him, writing some sort of love note to the girl.

NBA youngboy and the cash me outside girl ?? pic.twitter.com/BdXwxhmH3b — L. 😈💯 (@KingxGorham) June 21, 2017

'When I first met you to be real I had to stare you done," he wrote.

While the posts were deleted from Instagram, screenshots have been making the rounds on Twitter since. The pictures feature both posts, and many of the comments.

Lol yeah YoungBoy trippen fr pic.twitter.com/vurIUAUFPB — MartyMula (@LilMaarty) June 21, 2017

There's no word as to whether the couple is officially together, or if this is just some kind of wild publicity stunt.

Up Next: Teen Mom 2 Star Shows Off Growing Baby Bump