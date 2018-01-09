Twitter Really Did Not Like What Wendy Williams Said About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood suffered a fall in front of her home in November that required surgery for a broken wrist and receive 40 to 50 stitches in her face. The star shared the news with fans in a series of updates since the incident.

Underwood has been seen in one photograph since her fall, and while her appearance didn’t seem to differ, she did warn fans that she may look a bit different once all is said and done. One person who wasn’t quite buying this was talk show host Wendy Williams, who accused Underwood of using her fall as an excuse to get a facelift.

“Did you hear about her? … I really don’t know a whole bunch about it, but she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist,” Williams said on her Jan. 8 show. “She [Carrie] released on Twitter that we may not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means… an excuse for a face lift.

“No … We’re cynical!” Williams continued. “She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what happened.”

Naturally, Twitter wasn’t here for Williams’ negativity.

Can’t believe @WendyWilliams had the audacity to bash @carrieunderwood on TV and then try to cover up what she said… Good gosh, everyone knows that Carrie wouldn’t of intentionally fell just to get a “facelift”… mind boggling and shame on you, Wendy. — Kara Webster (@karabwebster) January 9, 2018

Hey Wendy Williams You don’t know what happened to Carrie when she fell couple months ago and along with the haters to think she got a facelift is dumb and mean and out of line All of you haters weren’t there to say so Shut up about Carrie Underwood. — Michelle Crawford (@Countryfan1985) January 9, 2018

This comes from a woman who had to collapse on her show to pull in some ratings. @WendyWilliams you are just a disgrace. @carrieunderwood is worth a million of you. pic.twitter.com/C7KMEugC0F — Stewart WK (@MrDetailed) January 8, 2018

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com



Contributing: Hannah Barnes