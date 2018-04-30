Fans React to Carrie Underwood’s Rendition of the National Anthem at Predators Game

Before her husband took the ice for Sunday’s NHL Playoff game between the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, Carrie Underwood delivered a knockout performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Even after the game was underway, fans were still cheering for Underwood’s amazing singing.

Carrie Underwood just SLAYED the National Anthem! — Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) April 29, 2018

Well Carrie Underwood nailed that anthem. The Titans offensive line is chugging beer. Marcus Mariota is laughing at them. It’s like old times. — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) April 29, 2018

I’M SO IN LOVE WITH CARRIE UNDERWOOD WHAT A QUEEN — Jessica 🏒6️⃣🇨🇦 (@JessHa6s) April 29, 2018

Preds score 20 seconds in and @carrieunderwood sang the anthem. Carrie is our good luck charm. Okay Carrie I need you to sing at every game from now on. K? K.😂💕 — mary morgan❤️❤️❤️ (@thequeencarrieu) April 29, 2018

The country music star has been an active supporter of the Predators over the years, and made the case that they could win the Stanley Cup this year.

“I love the fact that you don’t know who the goals are going to come from,” Underwood recently shared on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show. “There’s so many other teams that have their superstar player — one. But with us, on all the lists at the end of the season, when it’s [for] most points, most goals, whatever — we didn’t have anybody on the list, because it’s all spread out. There’s talent everywhere. We have a deep team. Everybody’s dangerous. There’s not one person you have to shut down. You gotta shut down everybody.”

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, originally retired at the end of last season but opted to return for another year of playing.

“I was an encourager,” Underwood says of his decision. “To be honest, he was just as busy when he was retired as he was when he plays. There’s stuff to do. And he’s an outdoor kind of guy, which I think is important to our relationship. We’ve always been super busy, while together, so I think if he was just home all the time, I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t know what to do.’ He’s just a busy guy. He’s always meeting. He’s on the board of a charity organization. He’s just always doing stuff.”