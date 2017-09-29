Carrie Underwood Gets Lost in Corn Maze on Family Trip to Pumpkin Patch

Country megastar Carrie Underwood recently visited a local pumpkin patch in Tennessee to celebrate the start of fall with her family, but as she revealed, the trip didn’t go as planned.

The former American Idol winner shared two snapshots to her Instagram of her family’s recent trip to Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, an amusement park and farm that features a petting zoo with more than 100 animals, along with its seasonal highlight, the corn maze.

However, Underwood shares she and husband, Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah got a little lost while checking out the corn-made labyrinth.

“Got lost in a sweet corn maze today,” Underwood wrote. “Fortunately, [Mike Fisher] had a map and saved us (or, we cheated and cut through the corn to get to the parking lot).”

She adds that they also saw “lots of cute animals” and bought some pumpkins for their front porch.

In the second snap Underwood shared via the post’s slider feature, Isaiah can be seen petting sheep, while Fisher shows his son how to play nice with farm animals.

While the two have been spending a lot of time focused on family, they were not shy to partake in mini meet and greets with fans who recognized the two.

A fan by the name of Dr. Suzanna Underwood — no relation — took to Instagram to share how Underwood and Fisher were kind enough to take time out and snap a photo with her kids.

“Bonus at Lucky Ladd Farms today,” the doctor wrote. “Thanks to [Carrie Underwood] and [Mike Fisher] for taking a picture with the other Underwood’s.”

The fan goes on to say it was “awesome meeting” the both of them along with their “precious Isaiah.”

While Fisher is resting at home after his recent retirement from hockey, Underwood will be back at it once the CMA Awards kick in this season. She will co-host for the 10th consecutive year the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley on Nov. 8 on ABC.

