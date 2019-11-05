Carrie Underwood’s Adorable Care Bear Halloween Costume Can Be Recreated for Just $20

Carrie Underwood fans have been nothing short of obsessing over her adorable Halloween look with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. And while plenty of celebrities go all-out on Halloween costumes, spending whatever it takes to achieve the perfect look, Underwood fans can recreate her look without breaking the bank.

In fact, Underwood’s Care Bears costume — an adult onesie — can be found for just $20 on Walmart’s website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cuddly outfit is mostly pink with a rainbow across the chest, and even comes complete with an adorable hood showing the Care Bear’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:24pm PDT

Underwood donned the exact outfit, paired with a pair of white tennis shoes, in Detroit, Michigan, at the final show of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Halloween. She shared a photo of her family standing in front of a step and repeat banner in their costumes, with Fisher going as “Buck Daniels,” 4-year-old Isaiah as The Grinch, and 10-month-old Jacob as Max, The Grinch’s dog.

“Hope everyone had a good #Halloween !” Underwood captioned the Instagram post. “Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels…”

Underwood’s fans are affectionately known as the “Care Bears,” so it’s only fitting that she chose the colorful onesie for her Halloween look on a show day.

A few of the star’s famous friends weighed in on the sweet family snap, including her trainer, Erin Oprea, who wrote, “How stinkin cute but look at Isaiah. That’s soooo good!”

Zach Swon commented, “Win.”

Underwood’s fans also shared their thoughts, with comments making it clear that Isaiah’s Grinch was the clear fan favorite costume.

“Omg! Love love love. Well done,” one fan wrote.

“Best grinch costume,” added another. “Love it.”

“Now that is one awesome Grinch!” someone commented. Another fan gushed, “That grinch is the best. Happy Halloween.”

A photo on Underwood’s Instagram Story earlier in the day showed her painting Isaiah’s face green as she turned him into the Grinch, proving that her makeup skills extend the glitter tears she expertly applied each night during her show.

“My Grinch,” the Grammy winner wrote over the behind-the-scenes snap.