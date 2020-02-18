Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Breaks Silence Over ‘Love Island’ Host’s Death

Tributes continue to pour in for former Love Island host Caroline Flack days after her death. And now, her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has released a statement about her passing on Instagram.

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” Burton wrote, captioning a photo of himself and Flack. “I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday,” he continued. “I love you with all my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton) on Feb 15, 2020 at 11:42pm PST

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Daily Mail reported that Flack had been found dead in her London home. The 40-year-old TV personality was known for her work on Love Island as well as X-Factor. It was later reported that Flack had died by suicide. Her family released a statement to Sky News about the tragic loss.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” the family said. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack had recently been involved in a legal matter concerning her relationship with her boyfriend, Burton. In December 2019, Flack was arrested for allegedly assaulting Burton in the London home that they previously shared together. She was due in court on March 4 for these charges, according to The Telegraph.

Flack later stepped down as the host of Love Island, a position she held for Seasons 1 to 5. She was later replaced by Laura Whitmore, who hosts the current season of the show that is airing in the United Kingdom.

After the news of Flack’s death was reported, Love Island decided to postpone their Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 episodes out of respect for the former host of the series. The show is set to return on Feb. 17.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news,” the official Love Island Twitter account detailed on Sunday. “After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the ‘Love Island’ production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s ‘Love Island’ out of respect for Caroline’s family. ‘Love Island’ will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Photo Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images