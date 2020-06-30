Carl Reiner Dead: 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Carl Reiner, a Hollywood icon and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, died of natural causes at the age of 98 Monday night at his Beverly Hills home with family by his side, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety Tuesday. The prolific entertainer is survived by his sons, filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner, and Lucas Reiner, as well as daughter Sylvia Anne.

Rob Reiner tweeted Tuesday morning, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." In his seven decade career in Hollywood, the late Reiner won nine Emmy awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show, and directed a number of hit films, including Oh God, starring George Burns, in 1977; Steve Martin's The Jerk in 1979; and All of Me with Martin and Lily Tomlin in 1984. Reiner also directed other acting and comedy legends, including John Candy in Summer Rental, Mark Harmon in Summer School, Bette Midler in That Old Feeling, and Kirstie Alley and Carrie Fisher in Sibling Rivalry.

Reiner also was beloved as an actor, not only in The Dick Van Dyke Show, but also in The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming and Enter Laughing and well as Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland and House. He also had roles in Ocean's 11 and Ocean's Thirteen, as well as a voice cameo in Toy Story 4 and Bob's Burgers.

In 2017, Reiner gave a rare interview to AARP, saying he had learned over the years how to weather the storms of Hollywood without getting too bruised in the process. "Enjoy the good times, and walk away from the bumps," he advised, recalling how his failed pilot script for a CBS show called Head of the Family would eventually become The Dick Van Dyke Show. As for keeping his mind sharp well into his 90s, Reiner said he spent years walking the block and singing all the words to the songs he knew from beginning to end.

At the time of the interview, he said in the later years of his life he was keeping busy writing books as well as continuing to work and discover new things in life. As for laughter's role in staying so lively even in his late 90s? He said, "It doesn't hurt! Well, correction — it might hurt a little. But laughter definitely makes it hurt less."