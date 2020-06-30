Rob Reiner Remembers Dad Carl Reiner in Emotional Post Following His Death at 98

Following His Death at 98, Carl Reiner's son Rob Reiner is remembering his dad in an emotional social media post. In a brief tweet, Rob shared the news that his iconic father "passed away," and expressed that his "heart is hurting." He then referred to his father as his "guiding light." Many have since replied to Rob's post with sympathy and support, including The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, who wrote back, "Our hearts are broken. There will never be another like him."

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

