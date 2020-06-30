Carl Reiner Fans Praised Him for Wearing Black Lives Matter T-Shirt Days Before His Death
Just days before his death at the age of 98, Carl Reiner was continuing to champion for important causes. In a photo shared to Twitter on June 28 by George Shapiro, Reiner could be seen wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt alongside his daughter Annie and Mel Brooks as they celebrated Brooks' 94th birthday.
MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU— George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020
That photo marked one of the last of Reiner, who passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home Monday night surrounded by family. He was 98. Reiner's support of the Black Lives Matter movement came amid amplified calls for racial equality and an end to police brutality. In recent weeks, demonstration advocating for those things have taken place across the globe in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the deaths of several other Black Americans, including Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Elijah McClain.
Reiner's show of support for the movement was praised by fans, who flocked to social media to comment on the picture. Interest in the photo was renewed Tuesday morning as fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor, who created The Dick Van Dyke Show. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about Reiner.
How wonderfully Carl Reiner that his last 'public appearance' was in bed with Mel Brooks, both of them wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. RIP. https://t.co/wISwhFX6pJ via @jdforward— chris policano (@cdpolicano) June 30, 2020
RIP Carl Reiner. He wore a Black Lives Matter shirt with Mel Brooks. One of the last things he did
He was always on right side of history
Heaven gained an angel #RIPCarlReiner #CarlReiner #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/CgDjKxcgjW— Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) June 30, 2020
A picture of Carl Reiner with daughter Annie and recent birthday boy, Mel Brooks all in Black Lives Matter shirts. Fourteen hours ago, he tweeted a multi-part appreciation of Noel Coward. Reiner turned 98 in March. That's a lot of time spent being a good human. pic.twitter.com/Da1mmPpeFM— Brian Heater (@bheater) June 30, 2020
So sorry to hear! Imagine living that long and being woke the whole time❣️— Gerovani Blackshear (@gerovani) June 30, 2020
RIP Carl Reiner. Just a few days ago, he was chilling in a Black Lives Matter t-shirt with his daughter Annie & Mel Brooks. An absolute Don right to the end. pic.twitter.com/tYmNho6Idz— AKA (@_AKA_) June 30, 2020
Carl Reiner is a beautiful human being. His humor and activism were legendary. From the Dick Van Dyke show, to what I’m pretty sure was the last photo taken of him, in a Black Lives Matter shirt. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/gz0SdTiuhb— Spencer Legred (@SpencerLegred) June 30, 2020
More outstanding than his body of work, he seemed like an incredibly decent human being. Compassion for @robreiner & his family.— Mavs Fan (@DefeatTheHeat) June 30, 2020
RIP Carl Reiner I love that the last thing you did was wear Black Lives Matter t shirts with Mel Brooks https://t.co/hcD01LkHTn— patsy decline (@dansette) June 30, 2020
This guy wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and posed with his friends on the second last day of his life. BE LIKE HIM. https://t.co/SbbNcmuSXX via @variety— edmundhee (@edmundhee1) June 30, 2020
What a last few days. Thats the dream, hey?— NadineMorgan (@NMorganCreates) June 30, 2020
He lived spectacularly right up to the end. Bravo Carl we shall miss you.— Rosemary kenedy (@Rosemarykenedy7) June 30, 2020
🙏🙏🙏
This photo of #CarlReiner, with his daughter Annie and friend Mel Brooks, was taken just 2 days ago, on Brooks' 94th birthday.
What a mensch.
Yes, Carl's memory will truly be a blessing.https://t.co/BBjqxwGpW6— Leenie (@espiegler) June 30, 2020
I will miss @carlreiner badly. Condolences, @robreiner.
Carl just celebrated @MelBrooks's 94th Birthday with him two days ago. It makes me immensely happy that they were together... and that they wore #BlackLivesMatter shirts, too. ❤️😢https://t.co/BNh9Jq6nWb— Andy Stoffels (@embiggened) June 30, 2020