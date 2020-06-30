Carl Reiner Fans Praised Him for Wearing Black Lives Matter T-Shirt Days Before His Death

Just days before his death at the age of 98, Carl Reiner was continuing to champion for important causes. In a photo shared to Twitter on June 28 by George Shapiro, Reiner could be seen wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt alongside his daughter Annie and Mel Brooks as they celebrated Brooks' 94th birthday.

MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020

That photo marked one of the last of Reiner, who passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home Monday night surrounded by family. He was 98. Reiner's support of the Black Lives Matter movement came amid amplified calls for racial equality and an end to police brutality. In recent weeks, demonstration advocating for those things have taken place across the globe in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the deaths of several other Black Americans, including Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Elijah McClain.

Reiner's show of support for the movement was praised by fans, who flocked to social media to comment on the picture. Interest in the photo was renewed Tuesday morning as fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor, who created The Dick Van Dyke Show. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about Reiner.