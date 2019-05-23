Cardi B’s Surgery Complications Yield Skyrocketing Ticket Sales

Cardi B tickets are skyrocketing after she had to postpone her Memorial Day weekend performance due to complications from her liposuction and breast augmentation.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper canceled her 92Q Spring Bling Festival on Friday in Baltimore so she could give her body proper time to recover from the procedures. She already pushed herself to the limit back in May when she was performing in Memphis, Tennessee saying, “I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back! Let’s go!”

Since her surgery, she’s performed at Rolling Loud in Miami and didn’t stop twerking at her Fashion Nova launch party in Los Angeles, California.

She may have been able to push herself for a while but things have gotten so bad that she finally got to a place where performing wasn’t an option. Her doctors requested that she rest and take a few weeks to allow the swelling to go down so her body can fully recover.

The 26-year-old who previously denied having lipo done, did show interest in it just one month after giving birth to Kulture.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she announced in an Instagram live video. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

According to TMZ, sources told the media outlet that it was Cardi B‘s call to postpone her performance. At first, those involved thought the show wouldn’t do well and that tickets wouldn’t sell, but on the contrary, the opposite happened and fans are willing to pay whatever to see their favorite female rapper.

Since the announcement, almost 5,000 tickets have sold and leave organizers relieved that they should have no problem selling out their 13,000 person venue.

“Cardi says she’s very disappointed and hates to let her fans down,” a member of her team says. “But she wants to reassure them that she’ll see them in September!”

Sept. 8 has been announced as the new makeup date.

Since all of this, the rapper has been a little more transparent about her cosmetic procedures. At first she wasn’t super clear on what exactly she had done, then she admitted to having a breast augmentation. Now, she’s been open with her fans on lipo.