Cardi B Speaks out After Confessing to Drugging and Robbing Men While Working as a Stripper

Cardi B has spoken out after an Instagram Live video she did three years ago resurfaced, with the clip finding the rapper discussing drugging and robbing men during her time as a stripper.

According to HuffPost, Cardi B originally posted the video to explain her difficult journey to success in the music industry and defend her job as a stripper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f— me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—s up and I robbed them,” she reportedly said in the clip. “That’s what I used to do.”

The video prompted the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB to trend this week, and on Tuesday, the 26-year-old posted a message explaining her words in which she wrote that while she never hesitates to be honest, she is not proud of things she has done in her past.

“So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” the note began. “A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past, right or wrong, that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth. I always own my s—.”

“I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are,” Cardi B continued. “There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs, and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive.”

“I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the same time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not.”

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive,” she concluded. “The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with men that were conscious, willing, and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur