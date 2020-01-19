Cardi B’s See-Through Paris Fashion Week Outfit Turns Heads, Leaves Little Room for Imagination

Rapper Cardi B has pushed boundaries before, both as a performer and in fashion, but she found a new way to push the limits with a daring see-through body suit to husband Offset‘s Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday. The “Bodack Yellow” rapper wore a bejeweled ski mask that obscured her face, but most of the rest of her body was not obscured as well.

Cardi, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wore a black see-through body suit, with a belt round her stomach, and a black fur coat to keep herself warm.

Mah-Jing Wong’s team revealed on Instagram that they made Cardi a custom catsuit, panties, bra and belt for the look. Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, picked a faux fur Royal Coat from Adrienne Landau and a mask from Couture Mask, reports E! News.

Cardi wore the outfit for to the Laundered Works Corp show, where designs by Offset and Chaz A. Jordan were revealed. After the show, Cardi shared a photo with Offset on Instagram, congratulating him for his work.

“Congrats babe on your bomb a— fashion clothing collab with [Jordan],” Cardi wrote. “I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d— feels better when is coming from a hard working man. I love you.”

On Friday, Cardi wore another eye-popping outfit in Paris, notes TMZ. This time though, she covered almost everything when she went to Richard Orlinski’s fashion show, wearing a form-fitting black outfit that even covered her face.

Earlier this week, Cardi surprised fans with a political rant on Twitter that began with her suggesting she could run for Congress.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” she tweeted on Jan. 12. “I deada— have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Two days later, Cardi let everyone know where she stands.

“Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy,” she tweeted. “If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK (unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion…And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness. I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time. We grown! Let’s be grown. Lets teach and learn.”

Cardi has endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He even sent a statement to TMZ suggesting it would be great for Cardi to bring her experiences to politics.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders wrote. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

