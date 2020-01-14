Cardi B Reveals She Wants to Run for Congress: ‘I Don’t Agree With Government’

Cardi B is currently working as a record-breaking rapper, but it seems she could have a totally different career later in life, revealing on Jan. 12 on Twitter that she wants to run for Congress one day.

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi B tweeted. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.”

“Like I was watching War documentaries,” she continued. “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day,” the 27-year-old wrote before returning to the topic and sharing that she’d like to return to school before making a Congressional run.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” Cardi B told her followers. “I deada— have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Early on Jan. 14, the rapper responded to those who had criticized her for sharing her goals.

“Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion….,” she wrote. “And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness.I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time.We grown ! Let’s be grown .Lets teach and learn.”

Cardi B has discussed her love for politics multiple times in interviews and on social media, and last year she went viral after posting a video sharing her opinion on Donald Trump‘s government shutdown. In August, she recorded a 2020 campaign video with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, which was filmed at a nail salon in Detroit.

The mom of one has been criticized for speaking about politics, but early last year, one of Cardi B’s former teachers did her part to put the naysayers in their place.

Cardi’s former history teacher dragging the girls on Facebook. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYDtNYp7Xm — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) February 2, 2019

