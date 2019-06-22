Cardi B Not Sweating Felony Charges, Posts Rihanna-Inspired ‘Hustlers’ Photo

Cardi B is facing some major legal heat, but she is just focusing on her day job.

Aside from her ongoing music career, the “Press” rapper has been hard at work on the upcoming stripper-centric revenge movie Hustlers, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo. Just hours after prosecutors revealed she would be held accountable for two felony counts of attempted assault, she revealed a new photo in character as the stripper Diamond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the shot, she is shown in a dressing room, posing in lingerie. The outfit includes fishnets, a purple corset, silver boots and crystal pasties.

The outfit comes from Rihanna‘s Fenty line, as Cardi revealed in her caption.

“Diamond likes to wear Fenty lingerie,” she wrote, adding “#HUSTLERS.”

Despite some hecklers referencing the charges and some Nicki Minaj fans stirring up trouble, the 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s fans seemed to love the look.

“How Santa suppose to deliver presents when you got the slay [shake my head],” one fan wrote.

Another supporter added, “CARDI REALLY ABOUT TO BE A OSCAR WINNER NEXT YEAR.”

Cardi, who is the mother of 11-month old Kulture, is facing 14 charges in total, including misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment. The case stems from an alleged 2018 attack on a strip club employee in New York City, with the rapper also allegedly ordering members of her entourage to throw chairs and bottles at two bartenders. At the time, Cardi turned herself into police, but she has since refused to take a plea deal.

It unclear exactly what evidence authorities have, but NBC News reports that there is footage of Cardi at least throwing an ice bucket at Jade and Baddie Gi, who are sisters of the main victim. Rumors have also swirled about the cause of the altercation, with some alleging the main victim was somehow sexually involved with Migos member Offset, who is married to Cardi and is the father of Kulture. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is said to have started the altercation in response to that fling.

Cardi has not publicly reacted to the charges as of press time.

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston