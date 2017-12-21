Watch Jimmy Fallon Break up During Cardi B’s Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

There’s no resisting Cardi B’s charm!

The Bodak Yellow rapper cracked up Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday with her storytelling prowess and excitement over her recent Grammy nomination.

Fallon first asked how the Love and Hip Hop: New York alum got her stage name from her birth name of Belcalis Almanzar.

“My name comes from…my sister’s name is Hennessy. …So, everybody used to call be Bacardi. So, I always call myself Bacardi, right?” she explained. “Then it was my Instagram name — like Bacardi, Bacardi B — but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted. I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it, so I just shortened it to Cardi B.”

Fallon choked back laughter through her story as well as her description as to why she’s not buying any Christmas gifts for adults this year, repeatedly punctuating her statements with a tongue trilling “okurrrrr.”

“Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kids’ godmother!” she said.

She later showed off her glamorous engagement ring from fiancé Migos rapper Offset, warning Fallon, “Don’t get too close because I didn’t put no lotion on my hand! It’s winter!”

The 25-year-old admitted she was not expecting the public proposal at an October concert.

“I mean, he always used to tell me, ‘I’m going to marry you. I’m going to marry you.’ And it’s just like, ‘Mmm. It’s the right thing to do,’” she said. “But I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday, but I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. He just went out of his way, okurrrrr!”

When Fallon asked about her recent Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, the rapper admitted, “I am nervous. You want to know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I’m saying? Because it’s like, ‘I never thought…me?’ Like, I already won. What’s good?”

Fallon then pointed out to the audience that if Cardi’s thrice-platinum song Bodak Yellow is the first number one single from a female rapper since 1998.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she gushed. “It does feel good, and it does feel good because I really worked my a– off for it.”

