Cardi B Butt Injections Could Have Been Fatal, Plastic Surgeon Says

Cardi B revealed that she had gotten illegal butt injections on Monday, and according to a qualified plastic surgeon, the risked her life for the operation.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted to the shady operation in an interview with GQ published on Monday. She explained that she had paid $800 to have silicone injected into her buttocks in a basement in Queens, by a practitioner who didn’t use any anesthetic.

“It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she said, adding that she had intended to go back for a “touch-up,” but the underground operation had been shut down because “someone died on her table.”

After hearing about the surgery, Dr. Wright A. Jones, a double Board Certified plastic surgeon, guessed that it was done on the black market. Jones spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the silicone presumably used to expand Cardi B‘s assets could easily have come with a number of negative health effects.

According to Jones, silicone can enter the bloodstream, where it travels throughout the body causing infections. Ultimately, the procedure can lead to loss of limbs, stroke, kidney failure, respiratory failure, heart failure and even death, he said.

Jones was not surprised by Cardi B’s report of agony during the procedure. “That is completely characteristic of the black market injectors,” he said. “It can be excruciatingly painful.

Jones said that it was lucky that the practitioner didn’t try to put Cardi B to sleep, as it is incredibly dangerous to administer anesthetics outside of a medical facility. He also said that the “leaking” Cardi B reported was probably caused by a poor injection technique.

Jones described the procedures he performs, noting that he uses processed fat that is safe for implants, and he works in a sterile environment. Jones says his patients go under for about two or three hours during surgery.

“Our infection rate is far less than one percent,” he noted.

A procedure like the one Jones performs can cost up to $10,000 — more than ten times what Cardi B paid. Still, according to Jones, no price can be put on safety and security.

“They will risk their life just to save a buck,” he said. “Oftentimes the patients don’t know exactly what’s been injected. Even though silicone is illegal, they may not even get medical grade silicone injected.”