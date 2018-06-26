Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Last Year

Rappers Cardi B and Offset may have actually gotten married before they even announced their engagement, despite their dramatic relationship in recent months, according to TMZ.

Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage back in October, fitting a flashy diamond ring onto her finger. Since then, Cardi B has become pregnant and they’ve suffered through a highly publicized cheating scandal — not least of all because Cardi wrote about it at length on her new album. However, they stuck through it all, perhaps because they were already committed for life.

According to a new report, Cardi B and Offset filed for a marriage certificate under their legal names — Belcalis Amanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, respectively — on Sept. 20, 2017 in Fulton County, Georgia. A source close to the couple said that the decision was as spontaneous as it gets.

Offset asked Cardi B to marry him that very morning in September. Within a day, they had hired an officiant to come to their house, where they got officially married in their own bedroom. Cardi B’s cousin was there as the only other witness to their minimal ceremony.

After the report came out, Cardi B confirmed it in a note on Twitter.

“There are so many moments I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself!” she wrote. “Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018



“One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” Cardi wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji. “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!”

In October, when Offset proposed in Philadelphia, it was an excuse to give a ring to the woman who he was already pledged to. The source said that he himself plans on putting a ring on as soon as they have their more public ceremony, with friends, family and a good deal more planning.

The insider also said that Offset and Cardi B are not planning on holding their wedding until after their child is born. At this point, Cardi is nearly eight months pregnant, and it would be a monumental feat for her to walk down an aisle and smile for a crowd. The Instagram star turned Top 40 artist is enjoying some much deserved down time, according to her recent interview with Rolling Stone, after the ordeal of creating and promoting her debut album.

While the news of this secret marriage may be surprising to some, die-hard fans of the hip hop couple saw it coming. In the course of their engagement, both Cardi B and Offset have referred to each other as their “wife” or “husband.” The most startling of these slip-ups came on Sunday night, when Offset called Cardi B his wife on stage while accepting a BET Award.

Offset thanks his wife Cardi B last night at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/i0iBLfzuYV — Cardi B & Beyoncé News (@beyoncecardib) June 25, 2018



“I thank God, and I thank my wife. You should thank yours,” he said.