Candice Bergen’s Husband Has Died

Candice Bergen’s husband Marshall Rose died on Saturday, Feb. 15 due to complications with Parkinson’s disease. He was 88.

The real estate developer and nonprofit advisor “died peacefully at home in the early hours of February 15, surrounded by loved ones,” according to his obituary published on Feb. 17 in the New York Times.

“He consistently modeled a life worth emulating,” read Rose’s obituary. “His effortless gravitas paired with his quick humor and genuine respect for all individuals made him a gifted and compelling leader.”

“A dedicated father and grandfather, Marshall had high expectations for those around him,” the tribute went on. “As a doting dogfather to his beloved goldendoodle Jerry, he instilled similarly high expectations. His family carries on his legacy of fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and commitment to cheering on the Knicks. His wisdom, strength, and generosity of spirit will be remembered by the countless people whose lives he touched.”

Born in Brighton Beach, New York in 1937, Rose earned an economics degree at City College and a law degree at New York University before going to on boast a successful career in real estate development. Rose’s career achievements include founding The Georgetown Company in 1978, which went on to oversee the development of iconic properties including Frank Gehry’s IAC building and the renovation of Madison Square Garden.

“Marshall’s proudest contribution was his 30-year tenure on the board of the New York Public Library,” Rose’s obituary reads. “In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to the New York Public Library, an institution he loved so dearly. Any gifts given in his honor (nypl.org/memorial) will be earmarked for adult literacy programs at branches across the five boroughs.”

Bergen and Rose married in June 2000, both finding one another after the death of their spouses. Bergen was previously married to director Louis Malle from 1980 until his death at age 63 from cancer in 1995. Three years after Malle’s death, Bergen was set up with Rose by 60 Minutes producer Don Hewitt and his wife Marilyn Berger.

“Don and Marilyn invited me to their apartment for dinner and then he called up, like, two days before and said, ‘Oh, and a man’s gonna pick you up. His name is Marshall Rose,’” the Murphy Brown star, 78, told CBS in 2015. “And I went, ‘Okay.’ And I just saw Marshall and I went, Hmm.’”

The Emmy winner was shocked to find a “very handsome, present man” in Rose,” adding, “And I just thought, ‘I trust this man completely.’ Yeah, and by dessert I was sort of in his pocket.”

Rose is survived by Bergen and her daughter Chloe, as well as his children Wendi and Andrew and several grandchildren.