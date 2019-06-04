Candace Cameron Bure Speaks out About Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Absence

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about how Lori Loughlin’s Fuller House absence will be handled.

When asked by ET how the show would address the actress’ firing, Cure replied, “It hasn’t been discussed. I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it.”

Loughlin was let go from the series after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this year on charges of bribery related to a mass college admissions scandal.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a press release on the case from U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read.

According to legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The legal documents obtained by news outlets also contained emails sent between the USC official who facilitated the bribe and Giannulli.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am,” an email that was purportedly sent by Giannulli read in part. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Loughlin and Giannulli were reportedly offered a plea deal, but rejected it due to not being pleased with the terms. Later, they were hit with additional money laundering charges.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” a source said of how the actress was thinking things would go. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the insider added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Fuller House will air one more season before saying goodbye, but no premiere date has been announced as of yet.