Candace Cameron Bure Shares Letter Seemingly From Lori Loughlin on Anniversary of 'Fuller House' Finale Taping

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure shared a throwback photo of the time Lori Loughlin sent flowers for the final taping of the hit series. Loughlin was not on set due to her legal battles after she was accused of bribing her kids' way into UCLA, but she did send her co-star flowers. The 44-year-old actress, who portrayed the character of DJ Tanner on both Full House and Fuller House, shared a photo of the bouquet of flowers Loughlin sent with the note attached.

"One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears," Cameron Bure wrote according to Us Weekly. "I miss you all so much!" She used the hashtags: "She wolf pack," "friends forever," "Fuller House" and "family" to end her caption. In the photo are a gorgeous arrangement of flowers with the letter Loughlin sent as well that read, "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you. Lori."

Loughlin stepped back into the role of Aunt Becky for several episodes of the revival. However, after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted as part of the nationwide college admission scandal in March 2019, Netflix cut ties with the longtime actress. The way they handled it on the family-friendly show was during Season 5, Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, said his wife was "in Nebraska helping out her mother." Giannulli and Loughlin were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli could get into the Southern California college. After a lengthy battle in court, the two pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison with a $150,000 fine. On top of that she'll have to complete 100 hours of community service and she'll be on two years of supervised release. Her husband will spend five months in prison with a $250,000 fine, along with 2 years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Not only was Loughlin cut from the hit Netflix series, she was also removed from her favored role on the Hallmark channel in When Calls the Heart. While fans were sad to see her go, the network didn't have much of a choice seeing how heated things got surrounding her case.