Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Thrilled About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Baby

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is excited to be a grandma to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s little royal on the way.

While greeting fans during a busy walkabout in Havana, Cuba on Monday as part of her 12-day royal tour of the Caribbean with husband Prince Charles, the 71-year-old British royal beamed when American tourist Mimi Ricketts asked if she was “excited about the new baby joining your family?”

“Yes, very much so!” Camilla replied, according to Hello! magazine.

Upon learning the news in October that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then only married for five months, were expecting their first child together, Camilla and Charles were said to be “delighted” by the announcement.

Although Charles initially “toasted news of the royal baby” several times, the King-to-be expressed his concern of bringing a new royal, as well as all other children, into the current world.

“I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon,” he said in speech given during his royal visit to Ghana in November. “It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future.”

A longtime proponent of environmental issues, Prince Charles certainly instilled his love of nature into his children, something that was already mirrored in Markle. The royal couple, who are set to move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, had reportedly opted to go an eco-friendly route when it came to decorating their nursery, choosing vegan paint.

The couple’s love of nature is something they intend to pass down to their children, too.

“Harry and Meghan will have plenty of privacy as Frogmore Cottage is located in the Home Park, which is off limits to the public,” a source previously said. “This means they can enjoy country walks, with Meghan able to push her buggy around the park without being snapped by photographers or members of the public.”

Baby Sussex will be Camilla’s eighth grandchild and Prince Charles’ fifth, the Cornwall’s grandparents to Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The little prince or princess will be the seventh in line to the British throne, falling behind grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and father Prince Harry, who is currently sixth in line.