Camilla Assumes One of Meghan Markle’s Former Royal Duties

The Duchess of Cornwall is stepping in for the Duchess of Sussex. According to PEOPLE, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be taking over a patronage that once belonged to Meghan Markle. The change comes over two years after Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as official, working members of the British royal family.

The publication reported that Camilla will now serve as the official patron of the National Theatre. In light of the announcement, the official Twitter account for the National Theatre released a statement in which they expressed their excitement over the duchess’ new move. They stated, “We are delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has become our Royal Patron. The Duchess, a long-standing supporter for the arts, is a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama.”

The news was also shared on the official account for Camilla and her husband Prince Charles. In their statement, they noted that the patronage was passed from Queen Elizabeth II to Camilla. Royal watchers are aware that the patronage for the National Theatre was one that was given to Markle when she was a working member of the royal family. The Queen originally granted the patronage to the Duchess of Sussex in January 2019. It was one of four patronages that she was given at the time. Elizabeth had previously served as the theatre’s patron. In addition to the National Theatre, Markle previously served as a patron for Smart Works, The Mayhew, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. At the moment, Markle is still listed as a patron for Mayhew on the organization’s website. It’s unclear how the royal family will handle Markle’s other patronages.

Harry and Markle’s patronages officially reverted back to the crown (i.e. the Queen) in February 2021. This marks the first time that one of the former actor’s patronages was handed to another member of the family. Although, the monarchy has already worked to divide Harry’s patronages amongst the other royals. His sister-in-law Kate Middleton became the new patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in early 2022. PEOPLE noted that Middleton’s new role set up for a fun rivalry between her and her husband Prince William, as he is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.