Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Down From Royal Duties, and Twitter Reacts With Perfect Princess Diana Memes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” on Wednesday, and the social media response was enormous. Users cooked up many memes for the occasion, including a few references to Princess Diana. Royal admirers are still trying to make sense of the historic news.

It is no secret that Markle and Prince Harry have had a touch time adjusting to royal life. Many fans have condemned the way celebrity news outlets in the U.K. have reported on Markle, and compared it to the reception Princess Diana got in the 1990s. On Wednesday, they replied to Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement with referential memes.

In general, fans seemed sure that Princess Diana would support her son and Markle in their effort to distance themselves from royal life. Princess Diana herself divorced Prince Charles in 1996, after her own media onslaught and countless infidelity rumors.

Princess Diana in heaven watching the Queen read the Harry & Meghan news pic.twitter.com/MqraJzgduy — Eliza (@elizardd) January 8, 2020

When Princess Diana & Meghan Markie meet in Heaven pic.twitter.com/2Y5yzgrBGN — a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) January 8, 2020

Over two decades later, their son, Prince Harry announced a new policy on royal life. He and Markle made their announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Princess Diana in heaven, watching #Meghan and Harry’s latest move: pic.twitter.com/naGE73PhGM — Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) January 8, 2020

Princess #Diana watching the royal family react to Meghan markle and Prince Harry news pic.twitter.com/EBdYh9owkf — Angel Donoghue (@donoghue_angel) January 8, 2020

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

So far, the rest of the royal family has not reacted publicly to Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement.