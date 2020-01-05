Cameron Diaz ‘Super Private’ Marriage With Benji Madden Given Spotlight Following Birth of Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed a child this week after four years together as husband and wife. The baby girl, Raddix Madden, is the couple’s first and took almost everybody outside the family as a total surprise.

Part of that is due to the couple’s intensely private marriage life. As E! News puts it, we don’t much about Maddon and Diaz’s marriage together except that they are very tightlipped and private about their lives. They married in January 2015 after dating for close to a year and have managed a low-key relationship since.

The couple was introduced by Nicole Richie, who is married to the Good Charlotte guitarist’s twin brother Joel Madden. And according to E! News, Diaz is happy with the way their relationship plays out.

“You have to find someone in the same place as you are. Timing is everything,” Diaz told Cosmopolitan in 2015. “If you get into a relationship where you want something the guy doesn’t want, it’s never gonna work. You’re never going to get him to be in that place. No matter how old you are, finding the guy who’s in the same place as you are and wants to show up is the only way a relationship works, period.”

Diaz and Madden had known each other for quite a while before they started dating according to E! News. Her close relationship with Richie allowed time to spend with Madden and grow. It was also different from her prior relationships with names like Alex Rodriguez, Jared Leto and Justin Timberlake.

“Here’s the thing: You make the same mistake over and over again until you learn your lesson,” the 42-year-old actress said according to E! News. “We girls sometimes do the thing where we pick the same person over and over again—they look and seem different, but deep down, they’re the same. And that’s on us.”

E! News adds that one of the main drives behind their relationship is that Diaz was focused on finding herself and where she fit in life, leaving Hollywood behind to just live. Diaz retired from acting in 2014 and soon after she decided the time was right to get married. She explained to Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2017 how she came to her decision about Madden.

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values—we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other,” Diaz told Paltrow according to E! News.

She continued, “We women are objectified so much. Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal.”

While the pair have shared snapshots and moments on social media, they keep their relationship fairly under wraps. The birth of their daughter is just the most recent example.