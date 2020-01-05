Cameron Diaz’s Net Worth Revealed Amid Surprise Pregnancy and Birth Reveal

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, will not have to worry about finances when it comes to raising their first daughter. Both are millionaires, even though Diaz has not appeared in a film since 2014. Diaz and Madden surprisingly announced on Instagram Friday that they welcomed their first daughter, Raddix Madden.

Diaz reportedly has a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The number has not been confirmed by Diaz herself, who has kept her life out of the spotlight since retiring from acting.

Diaz last appeared on Forbes‘ Celebrity 100 Earnings list in June 2014. She ranked in at #97 on the list, with $18 million in earnings in 2013.

Although Diaz is still a beloved Hollywood star with countless big movies on her resume, she has not acted in a film since the 2014 Annie remake. In early 2018, Diaz’s The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair let it spill that Diaz retired. During an interview with Blair and Christina Applegate for Entertainment Weekly, Diaz confirmed she is “actually retired.”

The actress shot to fame in The Mask (1994) opposite Jim Carrey and quickly became a top star in Hollywood. Her other credits include My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Being John Malkovich (1999), Charlie’s Angels (2000), Shrek (2001), Gangs of New York (2002), Bad Teacher (2011), The Counselor (2013), Sex Tape (2014) and The Other Woman (2014).

Diaz has still kept busy, appearing at events in Hollywood and wrote the second of her two health books, The Longevity Book, in 2016. She made her most recent public appearance at EEEEEtscon in Santa Monica, California on May 19, 2019.

In an InStyle interview published in August 2019, Diaz celebrated her retirement from acting, noting that it gives her a chance to enjoy life in her 40s.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” the 47-year-old said. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

She later called marrying Madden “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“My husband’s the best,” she told InStyle. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

On Friday, Madden and Diaz announced Raddix’s birth, although they did not share photos of the new baby or reveal any further information.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple shared. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” their statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoji].”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images