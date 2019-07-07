Cameron Boyce: ‘Grown Ups’ Fans Mourn Death of Adam Sandler’s On-Screen Son

After news of Cameron Boyce‘s sudden passing Sunday morning related to a seizure experienced in his sleep stemming from an ongoing medical condition, fans of the 20-year-old actor are taking to social media to mourn the young star by reminiscing over a number of memorable scenes from his big-screen comedy, Grown Ups with Adam Sandler.

Sandler, Boyce’s on-screen father in the comedy franchise, took to Twitter Sunday morning to express his heartbreak over the loss, admitting how much he “loved that kid.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note posted to the account. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Fans of Boyce and the Grown Ups film reached out to Sandler personally with their condolences, while others took to the platform to ruminate with fans alike over their favorite moments from the movies.

“Such a shame. He wasn’t being reckless, he wasn’t jumping out of a plane, he was sleeping and unfortunately passed. Such an unexpected and tragic way to go especially for someone so early in their career let alone life. RIP he was an entertainer in the true sense of the word,” wrote one fan on the network to Sandler.

i want to bring this iconic scene from grown ups 2, i mean even tho this scene was funny, it's even inspiring and cameron boyce really did great as keith feder here in this movie, i already miss him and i can't believe he passed away :(((

This was my favourite part of grown ups 🙁 rip cameron boyce

“You were actually the first person I thought of when I saw the report. I could just tell the chemistry on film was genuine. My prayers to you & his parents, his sister and all those who knew & loved Cameron Boyce,” added another fan in response to Sandler.

“You two in Grown ups are one of the biggest reasons as to why it’s one of my favourites of all time. Thank you both for bringing joy to our screens. He’ll forever be remembered,” wrote another.

The young star’s death was revealed late Saturday night by family, revealing how Boyce — who just celebrated his birthday on May 28 — died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family rep told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

