Cameron Boyce’s Father Reveals Rare Photo of Him Just ‘Hours Before He Was Snatched From Our Lives’

Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, is mourning his late son, who died on Saturday after suffering a seizure in his sleep. On Wednesday, Victor shared a photograph of Boyce sitting at a table in a denim jacket with his hand up to his chin. The image was taken just hours before his sudden death.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” Victor captioned the photo on Instagram. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated,” he added. “Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation.”

Many people expressed their condolences to Victor and his family in the comments section of the post, sharing their fondest memories of the actor. One of those well-wishers included Boyce’s Descendants co-star Dove Cameron, who recently broke her silence about his death by sharing an emotional video on Instagram.

“i love you and your whole family so much and forever. there was life before this, and now life after this. my thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you,” the 23-year-old actress commented on the post.

Victor’s post came the same day he and his wife, Libby, said in a statement to PEOPLE that they appreciate the “outpouring of love” from their son’s fans.

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said. “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

The mourning parents vowed to continue Boyce’s legacy despite their “indescribable” pain.

“The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored,” they said. “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

Boyce died Saturday in his sleep after suffering a seizure, his family said. He was 20. The Disney Channel star’s official cause of death was deferred on Tuesday pending “further investigation.” Boyce’s family later confirmed that his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @thevictorboyce