Cameron Boyce’s Father Calls Him ‘a Light to All of Us’ in First Comments Since Actor’s Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor, has opened up about the loss of his son, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 20. Cameron was a star on the rise, best-known for his Disney Channel roles, and his father is grateful for the support of fans. At the same time, there is nothing that can appease his grief completely.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Boyce tweeted on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Boyce and the rest of his family announced Cameron’s passing on Saturday. The young actor suffered a seizure in his sleep, and never woke up. He was being treated for epilepsy, though fans did not know it until his passing. Fans responded to Boyce’s post with even more love and support.

“Cameron will NEVER be forgotten,” wrote one fan. “He’s a young legend that has touched millions. Your beautiful freckled face son is a light to all of us. He never failed to inspire and you are the reason behind this young talented man. We love you all. And may god be with you.”

Other celebrities sent their well-wishes to the Boyce family as well, including many who had worked with Cameron over the years. His fellow Disney Channel star Zendaya tweeted that the news was “absolutely heartbreaking,” adding: “my heart goes out to his friends and family.”

One of Cameron’s breakout roles was as Adam Sandler’s son in the blockbuster comedy Grown Ups, and Sandler too eulogized him on social media.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler tweeted. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

While Cameron’s cause of death seems clear, an autopsy is reportedly underway to determine if there was anything else at play. While his family appreciated the kind words they got following his death, they asked for privacy in their initial public statement.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family concluded.