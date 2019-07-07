Cameron Boyce: Disney CEO Bob Iger Reacts to ‘Descendants’ Star’s Unexpected Passing

Disney CEO Bob Iger posted a tribute to Cameron Boyce on Sunday morning after the news of his sudden passing spread. Like his family, colleagues and fans, Iger praised Boyce’s talent as well as his compassion and generosity, and sent his prayers to those Boyce left behind.

Iger presides over the massive media empire that is the Walt Disney Company, yet even he noticed something special in Boyce. Boyce was a Disney Channel star, appearing in the series Jessie as well as two TV movies in the Descendants franchise.

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of [Cameron Boyce], who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Iger wrote. “Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

Fans praised Iger’s kind words, and mourned along with him and the company. Boyce was just 20 years old, and was a star on the rise, both in and out of Disney.

In a statement published by ABC News, Boyce’s family attributed his death to “an ongoing medical condition,” without specifying what it was. The family thanked fans for their kind words and condolences, but asked for privacy as they work through this loss.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family concluded.

The Walt Disney company issued a separate statement as well, praising Boyce

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” the spokersperson said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” the statement finished.

So far there is no word on a public memorial for Boyce.