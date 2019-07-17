Cameron Boyce Death Certificate Reveals Late Disney Channel Star Cremated Nearly 2 Weeks After Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce’s remains were created nearly two weeks after the Disney star was found dead in his North Hollywood, California home. The 20-year-old Descendants star passed away in his sleep from a seizure related to epilepsy. According to his death certificate, is ashes are in his father Victor Boyce’s possession.

The news comes just days since the actor’s passing on July 6. Since then, his family launched a foundation in his honor, with the announcement surfacing on July 15.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly on behalf of the Jessie alum’s family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The actor’s father tweeted Monday the announcement of the Cameron Boyce Foundation, writing: “The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! [red heart, praying hands] Let’s not talk about it, let’s BE about it! Let’s do good as Cameron would. Let’s keep his legacy alive!”

The tweet also came with a link to the website for the foundation. Before his unexpected passing, Boyce worked with several charities, including Thirst Project, which raises money for safe drinking water around the world.

Many of Boyce’s former co-stars and close friends spoke out on social media about the actor’s death, including Adam Sandler and many of his Descendants co-stars.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note on Twitter at the time. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Sofia Carson, who co-starred with Boyce on the Descendants trilogy, most recently honored the actor on her Instagram.

“To our angel, There are not enough words,” the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of Boyce on Instagram. “There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real. Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”

Disney Channel announced on Thursday that the public premiere event for Descendants 3 would be canceled in honor of Boyce’s death, and the telecast for the film would be dedicated to the late actor.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the network said in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding.”