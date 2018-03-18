Caitlyn Jenner Joins Sophia Hutchins for Girls’ Day out in LA

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins looked casual and cool on St. Patrick’s Day, stepping out together for a walk in sunny Los Angeles after dispelling rumors of a romance last year.

Jenner, 68, paired a chic red V-neck sweater with skintight jeans, white sneakers and a black handbag. Meanwhile, model Sophia, 21, wore her blonde hair down over black ensemble paired with camel-toned shoes.

Last year, rumors circulated that Hutchins and Jenner were an item after the two went on vacation to Mexico together, but Jenner’s reps shot them down to Us Weekly in November, saying categorically that the two were “not dating.”

Jenner and Hutchins have bonded in part due to their similar journeys coming out as transgender and transitioning to their true gender identity. In fact, Hutchins once cited Jenner as one of her inspirations, telling her school’s newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, in December 2016 that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s own transition “made it so much more real for [me], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it.”

And while the Kardashian-Jenner clan had initially been supportive of Jenner’s transitioning, the two are now at odds in part over what Jenner wrote about Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian in her book Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner said while speaking at the Cambridge Union in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

She said her relationship with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is still strong, but not so much with the Kardashians.

“I tried to be honest in my book — very fair and very nice. Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way,” she said. “In the book I express some opinions and got shut down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That caused a lot of the separation between us.”

Back when the memoir was released in April, Jenner’s ex-wife Kris blasted the book as “all made up.” Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show around that same time to knock the book as well.

“My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and she’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kim said. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Caitlyn Jenner