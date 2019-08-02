Caitlyn Jenner Slams Reports She Wants to Start a Family With Sophia Hutchens

It was recently reported that Caitlin Jenner wants to start a family with her partner Sophia Hutchens, but the former Olympian is slamming the claims. Closer spoke with an insider, who told them that “Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got 10 children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing.”

The source later added, “Sophia’s also longing to become a mum, and Cait knows how important that is to her. They’ve decided to hire a surrogate to carry their much longed-for baby.” Following the reports, representatives for Jenner issued a statement to Metro UK, saying, “It’s a foolish rumour that has no merit and is completely untrue.”

Jenner and Hutchens first met in 2017, but to date have not confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship. Notably, 69-year-old Jenner was assigned male at birth and fathered six biological children before transitioning into female. 22-year-old Sophia, who is also transgender, does not have any children.

Jenner is parent to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as an ex-step-parent to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. The Closer source stated that Jenner’s famous daughters are concerned about the idea of her having another child.

“The girls are all really worried about the stresses and strains of having a newborn on Caitlyn – especially Kylie, who says she struggles at 21, and that at 70 Caitlyn should be enjoying taking life at a slower pace after having raised her children.

“Caitlyn’s assured them all that they’re in the early stages of interviewing nannies and will have a good support system in place, and says Sophia will be the main ‘hands-on’ mum.”

Notably, Kim and her husband — rapper/producer Kanye West — used a surrogate for their last two children, and the source says that Kim has been helping Jenner with questions she has about the process.

“Kim’s been incredibly helpful, and is the only one who’s been showing support, giving advice on surrogacy and her experiences. After the issues between them, Cait’s hoping this child will help reunite the family.”

Many people have been taking to social media to comment on the reports of Jenner hoping to become a mom again, with one Twitter user writing, “Poor kid’s gonna have a hard time explaining things at Back-to-School Family Night. Bigger issue is that Caitlyn Jenner will be damn near 90 at high school graduation.”