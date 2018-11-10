Caitlyn Jenner Safe Amid Destruction of Home by California Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner is safe after her Malibu house was reportedly destroyed in the Woolsey Fire now burning through parts of Southern California.

Jenner posted a video on Instagram Friday afternoon, with Sophia Hutchins by her side. “We’re out of the fire zone and are safe. Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too,” Jenner, 69, wrote in the caption.

“We’re safe, at a safe house,” Jenner said in the video. “Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air. So anyway, we’re safe and sound.”

Jenner and Hutchins said their dogs are safe, playing in the pool and having a good day.

“I don’t think we’re having a good day,” Jenner said.

“We’re safe. That’s all that matters,” Hutchins said at the end of the clip.

The video was posted a short time after TMZ reported that Jenner’s Malibu home was destroyed in the fire. The four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home was the setting of her 2015 reality series I Am Cait, which chronicled her transition from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as well as many celebrities, were impacted by the Woolsey Fire. Flames can reportedly be seen near the new home Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West recently purchased. Khloe Kardashian also revealed that she went to brother Rob Kardashian’s home with her daughter True Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian has also reportedly evacuated her home.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” Khloe tweeted.

Actress Alyssa Milano also tweeted that her home is in jeopardy, but her family and horses are safe, while Lady Gaga confirmed she was forced to evacuate. The mansion where ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are filmed also caught on fire.

The fire also destroyed the iconic Western Town set at Paramount Ranch, where hundreds of Hollywood movies and television shows have been filmed since 1927. The set was most recently used to film Westworld scenes.

“Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita,” HBO said in a statement Friday. “Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

The Woolsey Fire is one of three major wildfires raging throughout California. Firefighters are also trying to contain the Hill Fire in Southern California and the already fatal Camp Fire north of Sacramento. The Camp Fire has already been responsible for the deaths of five people in Paradise, a town of left almost completely destroyed, according to officials.

