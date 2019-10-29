Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Scraps Event to Avoid Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick

Caitlyn Jenner was not interested in interacting with her former stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian last week at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino grand opening. Jenner reportedly backed out of the event in Hollywood, Florida, that she was confirmed to attend on Thursday due to a conflict with Kardashian, 35, and Scott Disick, 36, a source told Us Magazine.

The Revenge Body host, for her part, was at the event with Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Jenner, who turned 70 on Monday, was previously married to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015. The two share daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. During their marriage, Kris Jenner’s oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, dated and parented three children with Disick. Following Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s divorce, the Olympian transitioned.

While the Kardashian family initially expressed support for Caitlyn, there was tension between her and Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian after she slammed Kris in her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life. Kris claimed that she never saw the disparaging statements Caitlyn wrote about her, despite having read an advance copy of the memoir.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you,’” Kim, now 39, told Kourtney, now 40, and Khloé in a September 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

The year after that, Kim extended an invitation to the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, but admitted it was a “big f—ing mistake” when Khloé pressured her to disinvite Caitlyn.

“Who wants mom’s peace? ‘Cause that matters,” Khloé said during a June 2018 episode of KUWTK when Kim argued that she invited Caitlyn for Kendall and Kylie’s sake. “Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?”

The sisters spoke to Kris about it, who encouraged them to just let Caitlyn come to the holiday party. “I promise you, I’m fine,” Kris said. “Just let it go. Vodka’s my friend.”

Earlier this year, Khloé said on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast that her relationship with Caitlyn was “fine.” She also opened up about Caitlyn’s partner, 22-year-old Sophia Hutchins, calling her “sweet.”

“She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone,” Khloé said. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because [Caitlyn] was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”