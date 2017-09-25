Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Reacts to Kylie’s Pregnancy

It was reported on Friday that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, and an Internet uproar naturally ensued. The 20-year-old’s family has yet to publicly comment on the alleged pregnancy, although Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, was reportedly “shocked” and “disappointed” to learn the news.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Caitlyn thinks Kylie is “way too young” to have a child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life,” a source said.

“Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis [Scott], so she didn’t want to wait any longer,” the source continued. “Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite — that she and Travis will be together forever.”

Another source added that while Caitlyn is apprehensive about the pregnancy, she plans to support Kylie however she can.

“If Kylie is happy then Caitlyn is happy but she can’t believe her baby is all grown up and having a child of her own,” the insider said. “She wants Kylie to know that she will be there whenever she needs it and hopes for the absolute best but it is still pretty crazy to Caitlyn that it happened so fast. She is still wrapping her head around all of it. Caitlyn definitely has mixed emotions over it all.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @caitlynjenner, Getty / Earl Gibson III