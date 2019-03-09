Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Dinner With Daughter Kylie Amid Family Rift Rumors

Amid rumors of an ongoing family rift, Caitlyn Jenner had the opportunity to grab dinner with her youngest child, Kylie Jenner while in Malibu.

According to sources from TMZ, Jenner hugged it out with her daughter, Kylie on Friday night outside the famed restaurant Nobu, where cameras captured the two in a tender moment.

Earlier this winter, The Blast reported that Jenner was forced to scrap her skincare line because she used her last name, which is the same name she shares with daughters Kylie and Kendall, prompting speculation among fans that the family had been feuding over the application trademarks.

Jenner had plans to trademark the names “Jenner Skincare,” “Skincare by Jenner,” “Skincare by Caitlyn Jenner,” “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare” and “Caitlyn’s Skincare,” however, was denied by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office after the names were too similar to those owned by Kylie, Kendall and ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

However, there are a few names Jenner applied for that were given a thumbs up from the USPTO — “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare” and “Skincare by Caitlyn Jenner” — since those names both make it clear she is selling skincare products, not beauty products.

While sources are unsure what exactly the dinner meeting on Friday night had entailed with in conversation, many are certain it was to raise a glass to Kylie, who has officially reached billionaire status at just 21 years old. Forbes revealed the news this past week, citing how the beauty and cosmetic mogul is the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” ever.

Jenner took the coveted spot over from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he first held the title and made her way up the throne of media mogul due in part to a partnership between her company Kylie Cosmetics, and mega-makeup retailer Ulta, which now carries the reality star’s products.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Kylie said. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Last summer, Forbes originally reported how Kylie was on-track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever at the time, sharing that her net worth was around $900 million, while her company was worth an estimated $800 million.

However, now Kylie Cosmetics is estimated to be worth $900 million, with Kylie herself earning the status of billionaire because of her beauty brand, role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals and more.

