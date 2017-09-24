Here’s the Photo Caitlyn Jenner Posted After Daughter Kylie’s Pregnancy Scandal Broke

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans have been eagerly waiting in anticipation for some sort of confirmation that the young couple is expecting a child.

Many have taken to Jenner’s family members for hints. But unfortunately, Caitlyn Jenner‘s only post since the reports surfaced wasn’t any help.

The 67-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member uploaded the below shot to her Instagram profile on Saturday morning. It shows her dog sitting in front of a scenic overlook of hills. The dog is eagerly waiting to get some water from Caitlyn’s water bottle.

“Waiting patiently for her water,” she wrote.

It appears Caitlyn is playing it as coy as her daughters and ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Kris’ response when asked was neither a confirmation nor a denial.

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day,” Kris said.

Kylie and her sisters have carried on their normal social media antics since the news broke. Scott hasn’t posted to social media since the news broke, but has continued performing and partying at nightclubs.