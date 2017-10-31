Caitlyn Jenner Claims Kris Jenner Brushed off Nicole Brown Simpson’s Cry for Help

Caitlyn Jenner says she and Kris Jenner knew O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson — and Jenner claims that before she was murdered, Nicole reached out to Kris Jenner for help.

In an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Caitlyn opened up about how she “knew” Simpson was guilty, even though he was acquitted of the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman.

Caitlyn said that in the weeks before her death, Nicole told Kris: “He says he’s going to kill me and get away with it because he’s O.J. Simpson.”

Caitlyn’s admission came when the hosts of the popular Australian radio show asked if she and Kris ever discussed the case when they were together.

“Actually we pretty much knew he was guilty, right from the beginning, but the whole thing was: ‘Is he going to get away with it?’” she replied.

Caitlyn says Kris “brushed it off” when she heard Nicole’s plea for help and has struggled with guilt ever since.

“You know, at the time, she brushed it off and was like [acts out Kris trying to keep Nicole calm] ‘come on, please, please, please,’” she said. “But unfortunately, it was right.”

Caitlyn also opened up about how everyone felt when they heard the not guilty verdict being passed down in the murder trial.

“We were in [prosecutor] Marcia Clarke’s office at the court house when the verdict came down,” she said. “Kris turned around and looked at me and says: ‘You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning.’”

“That whole thing is just so, so sad,” Caitlyn added.

After being found not guilty, Simpson lived as a free man for 14 years, until he was convicted 33 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred in 2007. However, after serving nine years, Simpson was released on parole in October — the earliest possible release.

“He got away with it to some extent,” Caitlyn said on Tuesday. “You know, his life has been ruined — which is good.”

“I don’t think he is a threat to society [anymore]. I don’t know. Who knows?” she said.

“I’ve never ever talked to him, nor do I want to,” she added.