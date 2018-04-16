Caitlyn Jenner Posts Touching Photo With Deceased Father William H. Jenner

While Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has no intentions of reaching out to her ex-stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian to congratulate her on having her first child, Jenner is still feeling sentimental about a different family member: her father.

While visiting Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia over the weekend, Jenner shared a photo next to her father’s grave.

“Spent some time with my father William H Jenner at Arlington,” Jenner wrote in the caption alongside the photo, in which she wore a white coat over a black dress and placed her hand over her father’s name.

While on the East Coast, she spent time with a number of transgender people who have served in the armed forces.

“So honored to spend time with a few of the many trans members of our military!” she wrote last week on Instagram.

While Jenner was visiting Virginia, Kardashian welcomed her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl, their first child together. The Blast reported shortly after that Jenner “will not be traveling to Ohio to visit Khloé and the new baby and has no plans to do so.”

HollywoodLife reported a similar sentiment, reporting that a source said Jenner has no intentions of seeing or congratulating Kardashian, as the two’s relationship had been severed years ago.

“Caitlyn doesn’t want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe,” the source told Hollywood Life. “She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter… If Khloe wants Caitlyn in her life, she can reach out — it’s not going to be the other way around.”

Jenner accused the Kardashian family of not being supportive of her 2015 gender transition in her memoir, Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Caitlyn said while speaking at the Cambridge Union back in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad,” she said in a later interview with Piers Morgan. “I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes. I don’t talk to any of them anymore. …The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

However, Jenner went silent in the hours after Kylie Jenner announced her daughter’s birth on Feb. 4. It took Caitlyn Jenner a day to comment and she did so by posting a baby photo of Kylie.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby,” Caitlyn Jenner wrote on Feb. 5.

In February, Kardashian told the U.K. show Lorraine she did not think having a baby will suddenly fix her own relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

“I don’t think if affects anything with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said. “Things are just as they are.”