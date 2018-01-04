Caitlyn Jenner Bonds With Daughter Kendall, Reveals She Doesn’t Trust Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner is spending time with her daughter Kendall Jenner after stating earlier this week she is no longer “concerned” with the Kardashian side of her family.

My girl loves her horses! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:47am PST

“My girl loves her horses!” Jenner captioned a photo of herself and Kendall in the barn with a friend.

The 68-year-old has been feuding with the Kardashian side of her family after divorcing wife Kris Jenner in 2015. The Kardashians have attacked Caitlyn on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season for keeping her gender confirmation surgery a secret from them before releasing a tell-all novel The Secrets of My Life.

Kim Kardashian accused her stepfather of giving her an abridged version of the book to approve before it was published, leaving out details of her recent surgery and accusations about her father Robert Kardashian.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone, she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad,” Kim said earlier this season.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she continued. “She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

But on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories this week, Caitlyn claims she didn’t tell the Kardashians about her gender confirmation surgery because she “didn’t trust them” not to “leak it to the media.”

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she said. “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.”

When Morgan asked Jenner if that meant she had sent Kim an incomplete book, as the KKW Beauty CEO had alleged, Jenner said the novel was complete, “except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation.”

But the fact that she’s feuding with the Kardashians no longer bothers Jenner, she said.

“I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” she added. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@caitlynjenner