Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Christmas With Sophia Hutchins Amid Knee Replacement Surgery Recovery

All Caitlyn Jenner wanted for Christmas was a new knee. The former Olympic champion spent her Christmas recovering from knee surgery. The surgery was a long time coming for Jenner. She took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a video from the hospital. The video appears to have been shot several days prior to her post and details the procedure she was undergoing.

“Guess what I’m doing today! I’m getting my knee replaced,” Jenner said, spinning the camera around to show off her knee which had the word “Yes” written on it by a doctor as part of the pre-op protocol. “I’ve been putting this off for 25 years and I’m finally going to do it today!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner added more context in the video’s caption. “Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee,” she wrote in part. “11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery. I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy.”

On Christmas Day, Jenner shared a video from her meal the night before. Sophia Hutchins, a companion of sorts for Jenner, was by her side. “Quiet Christmas Eve at home with Sophia healing from knee surgery!” she captioned the post. “Gorgeous dinner and platters tonight!” The spread included a main course, sides, and a pie.

Hutchins also shared a video of the spread. “Gorgeous Christmas Eve. Simple. Quiet. Memories I will always cherish!” she captioned the video. “Wishing the best to you and your loved ones!”

Hutchins and Jenner have gotten close in recent years. Despite rumors of the two being romantically involved, Hutchins has denied such. She told People magazine over the summer: “I don’t want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter,” Hutchins, 25, said of Jenner. “I feel blessed that we are able to work together. There’s no hanky panky. I feel like I’ve been saying that for the past five years,” she added.