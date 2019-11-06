Caitlyn Jenner Calls Ex Kris an ‘Amazing Mother and Business Woman’ in Sweet Birthday Message

Kris Jenner celebrated her 64th birthday on Tuesday, receiving social media shoutouts from family members including her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn used Instagram to share a photo of herself and Kris together, Caitlyn’s arm around the momager as they both smiles at someone off-camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 5, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

“Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are,” the caption read. “Love you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple’s daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, both reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Caitlyn and the rest of the Kardashian family have had a strained relationship since the publication of Caitlyn’s 2017 book, The Secrets of My Life, which criticized Kris.

“Everything she said is all made up,” Kris said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b— and an a—hole? All through the book — Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her. I’m like, ‘What?’ I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done”

Caitlyn and Kris split in 2013 after 22 years of marriage, shortly before Caitlyn came out as transgender. For Kris’ birthday, her daughter Kim Kardashian rented out the family’s childhood home and held a lunch for a small group of friends and family to honor her mom.

“I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad,” Kardashian explained on Instagram. “It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are.”

“This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!”

The KKW Beauty founder also shared a pair of photos of herself and Kris, writing, “Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur