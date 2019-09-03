Busy Phillips Strikes Down Thirsty Commenter Who Compliments Her for Losing ‘So Much Weight’

Busy Phillips isn’t suffering fools on her Labor Day weekend photo, taking down a man who complimented her for appearing to lose weight and a commenter who decided to comment on her facial expression. In the photo posted Saturday, Phillips looks straight-faced as she leans against a fence in a trendy multi-colored dress. “Get. That. Holiday. Weekend,” she captioned the snap.

One male commenter took to the photo to creepily comment on the Busy Tonight star, writing, “Lost so much weight look great.”

Phillips wasn’t here for it, however, responding shortly after, “Bro. BRO. No. Absolutely not, sir. KEEP MOVING. BYEEEEEEEEEE.”

Another commenter took issue with Phillips’ lack of a smile, writing, “Omfg I’m sooooo tired of that upside-down smile of yours.”

“Then I have some FANTASTIC NEWS FOR YOU!” Philipps responded, as captured by Comments By Celebs on Instagram. “You can UNFOLLOW ME AND NEVER LOOK AT IT AGAIN!!!!!!!!”

Phillips has long been open about her body issues, saying in 2017 on Instagram Stories after an incident in a store where a woman commented she had lost some of her “plumpness.”

“You know how when you’re a woman, sometimes people feel like they should be able to comment about your body all the time or make laws about your body?” she said. “Well when you’re an actress, or any female in the public eye, everyone feels that they can comment on your body all the f—ing time. Always.”

She continued, “The amount of people in my long 20-year career in this industry who’ve come up to me in grocery stores and Bed Bath and Beyonds to talk with people about my weight … I think it’s a good thing to err on the side of ‘Let’s not talk to people about their bodies unless they bring it up first and they want to talk about their bodies.’”

