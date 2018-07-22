Busy Philipps Posts Photo From Hospital Bed After Painful Fall

Busy Philipps landed herself in the hospital after a scary fall.

The actress took to Instagram Sunday to tell the story, which ended with her sharing that she did not break her knee.

“So on brand it hurts. But really. It f—ing hurts,” she captioned the first photo in which she looks at the camera a distraught expression, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “My knee isn’t broken! [prayer hands emoji] But the orthopedist wants me to get an MRI next week since it’s the same knee I have a pin in-(and he wants me to use crutches [eye roll emoji]).”

Before the post, Philipps took to Instagram Story to say exactly how her accident went down, which happened right after she was done with a workout.

“You guys, I just super brutally fell to the ground, in the street,” Phillips said. “It was horrible.”

The actress went on to explain how she was handling the accident and the resulting pain, adding, “And I’m still sweating from my workout and I was by myself. And you know how horrible it is to fall by yourself. And now my knee hurts really bad and I broke my fingernails off.”

She also revealed that when she fell she also spilled a brand new Starbucks drink.

Despite her injury, Philipps said she went back inside Starbucks to get a new drink after spilling her old one: “I said to the guy, ‘The only thing more humiliating than the fact that I just fell into the street is that I destroyed my new Starbucks. Will you give me another one?’ He said ok.”

The injury comes a month after Philips made headlines for calling out Delta Airlines for putting her and her young daughter on separate flights accidentally.

“Hey Delta!” the actress tweeted at the end of June. “Thanks for canceling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and have a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!”

Philipps has two daughters — 9-year-old Birdie, and 5-year-old Cricket.

A representative for Delta later offered a statement in response to Us Weekly.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Ms. Philipps,” it read. “Delta worked quickly to resolve the re-booking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel.”

Philipps has a prodigious TV resume, but this is the first time she’ll have the opportunity to carry her own show. She was in the main cast of Cougar Town as Laurie Keller until the show came to an end in 2015. She also appeared in Dawson’s Creek, American Dad and, most recently, in a recurring role on Vice Principals.