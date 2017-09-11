Busy Philipps Rushed to Emergency Room From ‘Crazy Excruciating Pain’

On Saturday night, Busy Philipps ended up in the hospital after celebrating her bestie Michelle Williams’ 37th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Philipps shared that her night “ended super weird” after rushing herself to Mass General Hospital in Boston. She said that after experiencing “crazy excruciating pain” in her lower right side, doctors discovered that her ovary had flipped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over — it’s called torsion,” Philipps wrote on Instagram, ironically wearing a shirt that read “hysterical female.”

Philipps wrote that because her ovary fixed itself, she got out easy — considering other similar torsion situations require surgery or even removal of the ovary.

“Mine flipped back by itself and I’m ok but sometimes if it doesn’t you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine),” she wrote.

While rare, ovarian torsion is nothing to take lightly. It usually occurs as a result of a stromal edema, internal hemorrhage, hyperstimulation or a mass, according to Medscape, and usually involves both the ovary and the fallopian tube. Because the symptoms can be somewhat vague and non-specific, diagnosis is often difficult, even though a “quick and confident diagnosis is required” to save the ovary from lack of blood flow.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares two daughters with her husband Marc Silverstein, said that the moral of her story is to always seek medical attention.

“My point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you’re fine and send you on your way!” she wrote. “And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Earlier that night, Philipps shared a photo during Williams’ birthday celebration with the BFFs sporting matching leather jackets, each with one half of a “best friend” broken heart painted on the back.

“Happy birthday to my better half,” Philipps wrote in the caption before learning of her torsion diagnosis. “I love you, M. You make everything better.”