Burt Reynolds and His 9 Greatest Loves

Burt Reynolds leaves behind a legacy of blockbuster films, iconic roles and quite a few headline-worthy Hollywood relationships.

The actor passed away Thursday morning in Florida of a reported heart attack. With many hit films to revisit to remember his work through his decades as a Hollywood A-lister, fans can also reminisce on his star-studded dating history within the hallowed halls of the film industry.

From his marriages to big Hollywood actresses to falling in love with his most iconic co-star, scroll through to see nine of Burt Reynolds‘ greatest loves.

Lori Nelson

Reynolds stepped into the Hollywood scene as a fresh faced 24-year-old, ready to make his name known in the film industry.

Around 1960, the actor was briefly engaged to horror film goddess Nelson, who is perhaps most famous for her role in the 1955 film Revenge of the Creature.

Reynolds did not seem to be particularly interested in marriage at the time, as he broke the engagement and three years later he noted he was “fighting [the commitment] all the way.”

Judy Carne

Despite his reservations, Reynolds fell head-over-heels for British actress Judy Carne, known for the movie Laugh-In. The pair married after six months of being together on June 28, 1963.

The wedding bliss did not last forever as they split two years later after a not-so-amicable divorce.

Inger Stevens

Reynolds sure loved to become infatuated with his co-stars. He and Swedish-born actress dated briefly after meeting on the set of the 1970 TV movie Run, Simon, Run.

The actor never addressed the relationship publicly throughout his life, however, following her death by suicide on the same year at the age of 35.

Dinah Shore

Reynolds’ relationship with then 54-year-old Dinah Shore began after he made an appearance on her variety series, Dinah’s Place in 1971. The couple split after four years together, but as PEOPLE writes, the actor remembered the relationship fondly.

“I was so damn lucky to be with her,” Reynolds wrote in his autobiography, My Life.

Lorna Luft

The actor wasted little time after his breakup with Shore to woo Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna, which gave the tabloids a lot to write about at the time.

Luft wrote in her autobiography that the relationship took over gossip magazines covers as soon as it went public.

“[We] were on the cover of every tabloid in America: ‘Burt Dumps Dinah for Twenty-Year-Old,’” she wrote in 1998’s Me and My Shadows.

Chris Evert

The actor and the tennis champion had a quick relationship in the 70s just before she married fellow tennis player John Lloyd.

Reynolds said later in his life that he still had a “huge crush” on her, PEOPLE writes.

Catherine Deneuve

Another film, another reported relationship with a dashing co-star.

The French actress and Reynolds worked together in the 1975 thriller film Hustle, which allegedly led to an off-screen affair at the time.

When she was given the Lumière Award back in 2016, the actress told Variety about her former co-star: “My partner [in the film] Burt Reynolds was also very likeable, he had a great sense of humor.”

Sally Field

Reynolds fell madly in love with Sally Field at the time he cast her on the film Smokey and the Bandit, which would eventually become his career-defining role for him.

Their romance ended after five years and four movies, with Field saying Reynolds would propose every once in a while, though she declined because she thought his “heart wasn’t in it.”

Even as late in his life as 2016, the actor said Field was the love of his life. “Maybe she’ll phone me one day, I’d love to have that conversation,” he told Event Magazine at the time.

Loni Anderson

Reynolds finally made it back down the aisle in 1988, when he married Loni Anderson in what was once described as the perfect union of “beefcake” and “cheesecake,” PEOPLE writes.

The marriage went on for five years and led to the adoption of Reynolds’ only son Quinton. The couple ended things in 1994 in what is still remembered as one of Hollywood’s nastiest divorces.